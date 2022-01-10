Shooting stalls I-630 traffic in LR

The Arkansas State Police is investigating an Interstate 630 shooting that snagged traffic through Little Rock late Sunday afternoon for nearly four hours, according to information from police and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

State police responded to a shooting near the Mississippi Avenue exit, spokesman Bill Sadler said. He said one person was transported from the scene.

As of late Sunday, the condition of the person was unknown.

The Little Rock Police Department said it responded to a "shooting just occurred" near the location about 4:23 p.m.

Little Rock officers and state police blocked westbound traffic on the interstate near the Mississippi Avenue exit, Highway Department cameras showed. Traffic remained stopped on the stretch of the highway, according to maps at idrivearkansas.com, with authorities diverting traffic to the Mississippi Avenue exit.

The Highway Department said the roadways were cleared about 8 p.m.