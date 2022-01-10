Springdale's Jones Elementary going virtual this week

SPRINGDALE -- Jones Elementary School will switch to remote learning for the rest of this week because of a spike in staff absences related to covid-19, the School District announced Monday.

The absences, combined with a significant substitute teacher shortage, means classrooms cannot be adequately covered. The decision to transition to alternative methods of instruction -- or remote learning -- is made on a school-by-school basis, according to a district news release.

"We're experiencing an upward trend in cases of covid similar to that in the community," said Jared Cleveland, School District superintendent.

Jones is the only Springdale school going remote at this time.

District students are equipped with technology devices to ensure they can continue to engage in learning with their teachers, the release stated.

Information on staff and student covid-19 cases is available online at www.sdale.org/page/covid.

Jones serves about 395 students in grades K-5. Pre-kindergarten will remain open, according to the release.