Investigation underway after 23-month-old girl, her parents found dead in Pike County home, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:48 a.m.
State police are investigating after a married couple and their 23-month-old daughter were found dead inside their home in Pike County on Sunday, authorities said.

Family members discovered the bodies of 25-year-old David Sawyer Claborn, 24-year-old Meredith Claborn and their 23-month old daughter, Sadie, inside their home at 169 Baker Road early Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from state police.

The bodies were transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of their deaths will be determined, the release states.

Authorities said investigators didn’t immediately have evidence “to lead them to search for a suspect in the deaths.” 



