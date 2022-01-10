Super Quiz: "The Wizard of Oz"

1. Who starred as Dorothy Gale in the film?

2. What song from the film won the Best Original Song Academy Award for 1939?

3. What was the name of Dorothy's dog?

4. What were the little people who lived in Oz called?

5. Dorothy lived with her aunt and uncle in this state.

6. What were the names of her aunt and uncle?

7. What did each of Dorothy's three companions seek?

8. What role did Margaret Hamilton portray in the film?

9. What actor portrayed the Wizard of Oz?

ANSWERS:

1. Judy Garland

2. "Over the Rainbow"

3. Toto

4. Munchkins

5. Kansas

6. Aunt Em, Uncle Henry

7. Heart, brain, courage

8. The Wicked Witch of the West (also Miss Gulch and, during the tornado, the Witch of the East)

9. Frank Morgan