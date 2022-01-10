Texarkana School District moves to online instruction beginning Tuesday

The Texarkana, Arkansas school district announced Monday that all campuses will close to onsite instruction for the remainder of the week, and all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students will do school work from their homes.

Onsite campus instruction will resume Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

"After carefully reviewing our recent covid-19 isolation and quarantine data as well as consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health, the Texarkana, Arkansas School District has made the decision to close our schools for on-site instruction," the district said in a news release.

The affected days beginning Tuesday are designated as Alternative Method of Instruction days, meaning that the days will count as school days and students will be required to complete their school work online or through the use of paper packets of lessons that are provided for them.

"Great care and research went into this decision and we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families," the district news release said. "However, we believe that this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, employees, and the community."