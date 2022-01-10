Total active covid cases in Arkansas hit 61,122, an all-time high; state receives shipment of at-home tests

The total number of active covid-19 cases in the state passed the 61,000 mark Monday, increasing by 1,543 to 61,122, an all-time high since the pandemic hit the state.

Another 4,747 cases of the coronavirus were reported, raising the cumulative total to 622,069, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We have received our first shipment of rapid at-home tests, and those tests are in the process of being distributed around the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Monday afternoon. "I have also requested $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used to increase hospital capacity."

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 rose by 58 to 1,068. The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 14 to 147, and the number in intensive care rose by seven to 304.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 9,333.

