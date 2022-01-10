UAM names arts school dean new associate vice chancellor

The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced that Mark Spencer is the new associate vice chancellor for program development, assessment and distance learning. He began the new position Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Spencer has been dean of the UAM School of Arts and Humanities since 2005. During that time, he led the revision of curricula in all disciplines of arts and humanities.

He also led the creation of new baccalaureate programs in jazz studies, modern languages, and liberal arts, as well as the creation of nationally recognized graduate programs: the online Master of Fine Arts in creative writing, Master of Music in jazz studies, online Master of Fine Arts in debate and communication, and the online Master of Arts in English with four concentration areas.

"I've always tried to think outside the box and to focus on UAM's strengths to come up with new programs and to revamp existing programs to enhance our students' academic experiences," Spencer said.

In his new administrative role, Spencer will continue to teach in the Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program.

He is the author of a dozen books including his most recent novel, "An Untimely Frost"; the history book "Images of America: Monticello"; and the best-selling nonfiction novel "A Haunted Love Story: The Ghosts of the Allen House". His national awards for writing include the Faulkner Award for the Novel, the Omaha Prize for the Novel, The Bradshaw Book Award, and the St. Andrews Press Short Fiction Prize.

Spencer and his wife, Rebecca, and their children live in the Allen House at Monticello.

"I'm excited about the potential for growth and innovation at UAM," he said. "In my new position, I look forward to working with our talented faculty, staff, and administrators to make UAM an even more vibrant and rich learning environment."

Justin Anders, former chair of the Division of Music, has been named interim dean of the School of Arts and Humanities. Scott Bearden, assistant professor of music, has been named the interim chair of the Division of Music.