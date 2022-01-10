U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for covid; ‘no major symptoms,’ he says in statement

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Monday.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District, issued a statement saying he has “had no major symptoms” and feels well. Crawford reported he does not expect complications from the virus.

Crawford’s office says he is fully vaccinated and contracted the virus late last week. A statement from his office did not offer further specifics on where he contracted the virus and it was not immediately clear if Crawford had received a booster shot.

The lawmaker will be in Jonesboro this week and plans to vote by proxy this week, his office reported.

In the statement, Crawford said he remains “focused on fighting to retake control of the US House of Representatives.”

As the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread, a coronavirus surge continues to tear through Arkansas, setting record single-day case increases and pushing the state’s hospitalizations upward.

Crawford’s office did not respond immediately to questions about his positive coronavirus test.