Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 27

Colton's Steakhouse

642 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sanitizer spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area and walk-in cooler. Missing and loose tiles on main service line. Loose tile spaces holding water. Light shields not properly installed over expo area.

Domino's

1814 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation available at time of inspection.

Lomok I

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: in refrigerator, packaged raw beef items are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Food Manager Certification through an accredited program has not been attained. There is not verifiable document about employee has been informed about their responsibility to report health issues. Cleanup procedures for a bodily fluid event is not available at time of the inspection. Frozen chicken at room temperature. Refrigerator does not have a thermometer. At time of the inspection, cooks are frying on a stove, ventilation system is not available. Food permit is not posted in view of customers.

The Galley

3932 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Small steam table has meat balls at 119 degrees and chili beans at 112 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Clean up procedures for bodily fluid event is not available at time of the inspection. Food Manager Certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Test strips not available.

Dec. 28

Andy's Frozen Custard

1523 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Manager at the facility. Facility did not have a bodily fluid event cleanup procedure in place for employees. There is an accumulation of mold-like substance inside the ice machine. The facility is washing and reusing strawberry containers for storing other foods. The facility lacks an irreversible registering temperature indicator for the hot water sanitizing dish machine. Permit is valid but is not posted.

Arby's

1263 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The permit has expired 11/30/21.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of dust on the air vents about the prep line. There is accumulation of grease on the wall and vent hood fixtures around the fryers.

Capi's

1891 Reed Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food Manager Certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Food permit expired in 2019.

E-Z Mart

1417 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There are no handwashing signs for the bathrooms or the front hand sink. There were boxes of eggs being stored over drinks. The creamer cold hold unit measured 59 degrees. Opened packages of hot dogs were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of dark mold-like substance inside the fountain drink nozzles. The boxes of single use cups were being stored on the floor in the back storage room. Facility lacks sanitizing test strips.

Foghorns

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A storage container of pineapple date marked 9/10/21 in the walk-in refrigerator has molded.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink drain pipe is leaking in food preparation area. One of the bar hand sinks and the food preparation handwashing sink lack employee handwashing notices posted. Back door to the food preparation area is propped open. The storage container for wrapped bread is cracked in the corner and duct taped. Circular floor fan lacks cleaning.

Green Submarine Sub Shop

1641 W. 15th St., Suite 1-3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee manager lacks Food Manager Certification. Retail Food Permit expired 11/30/2021.

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Packaged raw eggs are stored above packaged tofu, container with raw chicken is stored above packaged carrots. Surfaces of shelves are not clean.

Noncritical violations: Food Manager Certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Cleanup procedures for bodily fluid event is not available.

Ohana Poke

1135 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The paper towel dispenser in the men's restroom was empty.

Noncritical violations: There is no Certified Food Manager at the facility. Facility lacks bodily fluid cleanup procedures. The rice spatulas are being stored in a bowl of water at room temperature and are only changed out every 24 hours. There are boxes of single-use items being stored on the floor.

Staybridge Inn and Suites

1577 W. 15th St.,

Critical violations: Food Fayetteville employee donning disposable gloves handled personal drink bottle and half-eaten cookie and then handled ready-to-eat leaf lettuce.

Noncritical violations: Three personal drinks in plastic bottles are stored in the bulk ice maker used for drinks. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no handwashing signs posted in the bathrooms. There were no paper towels for the back hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: There is accumulation of dark mold-like substance inside the ice machine and around the opening of the soft serve dispenser. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer for the under-counter fridge, and the thermometer for the drive-through fridge is broken. The sanitizer test strips have become discolored and are no longer accurate. The permit is valid but is not posted.

Dec. 29

Graduate Hotel

70 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mechanical warewasher is not chlorine residual is at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks in the food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Little Bread Company

116 N. Block, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify Certified Food Manager employee. Handwashing sink in back food preparation area cold faucet handle is stripped. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. East side wall finish is damaged and lacks repair in food preparation/mechanical warewashing areas. Posted Retail Food Permit expired 10/31/2020.

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 52 degrees and sliced cheese at 53 degrees in the prep table. Blue cheese dressing at 46 degrees in the prep table refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. One of the kitchen hand washing sinks does not have hot water. Restrooms lack handwashing signage. Several items in both freezer are not covered. The food slicer has a buildup of debris from the previous day. Bottles of cleaners were not labeled. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer and prep table refrigerator thermometer. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine. A bowl was stored in the seasoning and a cup was stored in the breading. Dumpster lids were open upon arrival at facility.

Powerhouse Seafood and Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. The tea station counter is missing the protective cover around the sink. The wood is flaking. Posted permit expired on 9/30/2021.

Sushi

522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice dispensing utensils are stored in unheated containers between use. A cleanup procedure for bodily fluid events is not available. A three-compartment sink for manual warewashing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.

The Event Group Inc.

2418 N. Gregg, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food Manager Certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Cleanup procedures for bodily fluid event is not available at time of the inspection. Floor around dishwashing machine lacks repair, it is not smooth and easy to clean. Wall and floor around dishwashing machine is not clean.

Dec. 30

Taqueria Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: The handwashing sink drain is broken, and a bucket is being used to collect the water. No hand soap is available to wash hands in the handwashing sink. Foods in the reach in cooler lack covers.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events. The back of house area has a buildup of food residues on surfaces.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 27 -- Chili's, 772 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Dec. 29 -- Crisis Brewing, LLC, 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville; Harp's Deli-Bakery, 1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Onyx Coffee Lab, 2418 N. Gregg, Fayetteville; Pearl's Books-Retail, 28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville; Sunset Grill and BBQ, 3418 W. Sunset, Suite A, Springdale; Taqueria Bien Salsa, 1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale