Outdoors Briefs

Hobbs hosts wildlife wonders

Wonders of Winter Wildlife features a variety of free nature programs and activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area outdoor education pavilion.

Visitors can make bird feeders and learn how wildlife is well adapted to winter. Table-top exhibits about Arkansas mammals, bald eagles and more can be seen. Call the visitor center at 479-789-5000 for details.

Effort funds habitat work

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society is helping raise funds for invasive species removal at Ninestone Land Trust in Carroll County, an affiliate of Ozark Land Trust.

Contributions will help fund the removal of Siricea Lespedeza on the 412-acre tract near Berryville during June and July. Audubon has been a partner in other habitat improvement projects at Ninestone including glade restoration and removal of other invasive species such as privet and multiflora rose. Habitat improvements benefit many species of wildlife, including bobwhite quail.

People donating $100 or more may choose from artwork by Judith Ann Griffiths, artist and co-founder of Ninestone Land Trust.

Make checks payable to Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and mail to treasurer Bill Beall, 2204 Hendricks Blvd., Fort Smith, AR 72903-3422. Make a note on the check it is for Ninestone Restoration 2022. All funds received will be used for the project.

Build a better bird house

Bird enthusiasts are invited to build a bird house and bird feeder from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

The event is free. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com by clicking the outdoor skills event tab.

Apply for family duck hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family duck hunt from 5 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

This is a mentored duck hunt for families. Family groups of adults and children of four or fewer may apply by filling out the form listed below. Families must be willing to purchase all the proper licenses for adults and all participants must have or be willing to go through a hunter education class.

For more information, contact Karen at 479-652-2766 or karen.westcamp-johnson@agfc.ar.gov. To apply, visit: https://forms.gle/894Z13VD9i4sXD5XA

See eagles at nature park

The bald eagle is arguably the most iconic species of wildlife in America and January is prime time to observe these magnificent birds perched high in a tree or soaring above the Ozarks.

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park near Lampe, Mo., invites park visitors to come along on eagle-watching tours that will put them in a great position to see and photograph eagles in their natural habitat. The tours occur from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday through Monday in January.

Wilderness responder course set

Pack Rat Outdoor Center will host a wilderness first responder course Feb. 12-20 at Byrd's Adventure Center on the Mulberry River. Cost is $650.

Ozark Safety and Rescue educators and Sierra Rescue International educators will teach the course. A wide range of practical wilderness scenarios will take place. Skills will be taught to manage complex medical challenges in the back country. Time is split between hands-on medical training, lectures, discussions and day and night field scenarios.

Visit packratoc.com for details or call the store at 479-521-6340.

Corps hiring park attendants

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details, contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil.