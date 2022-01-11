Comment period on ivory-billed woodpecker extinction extended





People have another month to comment about a plan to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct.

Ornithologists say the woodpecker was last seen in the Big Woods of east Arkansas in 2004-05. But the last "commonly agreed upon" sighting was in Louisiana in 1944.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had a public comment period open from Sept. 30 to Dec. 29, 2021, about its proposal to remove the ivory-billed woodpecker from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife due to extinction.

The Forest Service is extending the comment period for another 30 days to give people more time to comment, according to a news release. The agency will accept comments received or postmarked on or before Feb. 10.

It will also hold a virtual public hearing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. That hearing will be held via the Zoom online platform and teleconference so that participants can attend remotely.

Registration for the virtual hearing is required. Please preregister at https://bit.ly/3tkH44x.

"The Service's proposal to delist the ivory-billed woodpecker is based on the best scientific and commercial data available," according to the release. "A five-year review of the species' status published in 2019 recommended delisting of the species due to extinction."

The Endangered Species Act of 1973 requires the Service to delist species due to recovery or extinction allowing for the better allocation of resources for species that remain threatened and endangered, according to the release.

Information on the proposed delisting is available online at the Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://bit.ly/3GmzaLG.

Comments can be mailed to Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS‒R4‒ES‒2020‒0109, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: PRB/3W, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041‒3803.



