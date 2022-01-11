Expect delays, scant assistance, IRS warns ahead of filing time

When the U.S. tax filing season begins in two weeks, taxpayers should be prepared for delays as returns and refunds are processed, and for difficulties in reaching the IRS, Treasury officials warned on Monday.

Taxpayers and return preparers should gird for a challenging and frustrating tax season as many of the processing delays and customer-service shortages that have plagued the Internal Revenue Service for years will persist this year, Treasury officials told reporters.

The filing season begins as the IRS is still grappling with funding cuts and several large administrative challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, along with additional requirements -- such as the processing of stimulus payments and advance child tax credits.

The officials said staffing shortages caused by the ongoing health crisis are a big part of the problems.

"The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement Monday. "Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year."

Filing electronically requires taxpayers to create an account at IRS.gov.

Returns can be filed as early as Jan. 24, with the tax filing deadline set at April 18 for most taxpayers because of a District of Columbia holiday on Friday, April 15, an official said. Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19 to file and pay their taxes thanks to the Patriots' Day holiday in those states.

IRS representatives were able to answer only about 10% of phone calls to the agency last filing season. Treasury officials noted that in the first half of last year, fewer than 15,000 employees were available to handle more than 240 million calls -- one person for every 16,000 calls.

The IRS website says that as of Dec. 23, 2021, it still had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, and as of the start of this month it still had more than 2 million unprocessed amended tax returns, a separate category. The IRS would typically start the filing season with a backlog of fewer than 1 million returns, an official said.

The pandemic forced the closure of many in-person centers where paper forms are processed. But even before the pandemic, budget cuts to the IRS forced through by Republicans had led to a roughly 25% decline in the size of its staff.

The IRS budget has been cut by roughly 20% over the past decade across its major areas of operation -- including tax enforcement, taxpayer services, and agency expenses for information technology, among other operational needs.

COVID ADDED TO TASKS

And these challenges were exacerbated by the federal response to covid, which required the IRS to implement big new programs -- from stimulus payments to the expanded child tax credit -- for tens of millions of families.

"By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can't lose 25% of the workforce and assume you can do the same volume of work. It's a problem across the board -- information technology, revenue agents, people answering the phones," said John Koskinen, who served as commissioner of the IRS under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has pushed to beef up the IRS' tax collection budget, hoping to spend $80 billion more on this area, in part because collecting that additional revenue will help it pay for other priorities.

Even if the IRS budget is increased, it would likely not be in time to allow the agency to hire for this filing season. As a result, the IRS heads into its busiest time of year with a workforce that is now the same size as it was in 1970, according to Treasury officials.

The IRS says it generally processes refunds within about three weeks of a tax return's submission.

By law, the IRS must hold refunds until at least mid-February for taxpayers claiming the earned-income tax credit or the additional child tax credit that Congress enacted last year -- so the agency can conduct additional fraud checks.

Taxpayers who did not receive some or all of their $1,400 stimulus payment from the March 2021 pandemic relief law can also claim that on their tax return this year.

The average tax refund in 2021 was $2,815, according to IRS data.

CHILD TAX CREDIT

Some taxpayers could find that their tax refund is smaller this year compared with previous years. Democrats in the March 2021 American Rescue Act expanded the child tax credit for low- and middle-income households and sent half of the up to $3,600 payment in monthly installments. Those went out from July through December, essentially distributing a portion of the refund up front.

That shift to monthly payments -- rather than the usual lump-sum distribution in the spring -- was designed to help lower- and middle-income families better meet their regular living costs, especially amid the pandemic. But the new method means some people won't get the size of refunds that they'd otherwise expect -- and could even have to pay the IRS back if their incomes end up being too high.

The expanded child tax credit expired in December. Negotiations to extend the monthly payments are stalled in the Senate as Democrats are deadlocked over how to advance President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Without congressional action, families will no longer receive monthly payments and will instead be able to claim a tax credit worth up to $2,000 in spring of 2023 on their tax forms.

Roughly 90% of taxpayers file their returns electronically, but about 10% still mail them in on paper -- the category that causes the most delays. The National Taxpayer Advocate's report from last year points out that many taxpayers filing printed returns would prefer to do so electronically but can't, because taxpayers are required to submit statements or other forms that the agency does not process online.

Mark Everson, who served as the IRS commissioner during the George W. Bush administration, said "practitioners across the country are very concerned" about the agency's ability to handle the upcoming tax season.

"The service has done a good job getting relief payments and child tax credits out the door, but it has a day job of processing tax returns. The filing season is always job one," Everson said. "They went down early and hard from the pandemic and they've never really fully recovered. For both taxpayers and regular practitioners, the inability to get through on the phones is very frustrating."

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Davison of Bloomberg News (WPNS), by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post, and by Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.