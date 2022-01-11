Fayetteville breaks ground on new parking deck downtown

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new parking deck will serve as the start of a transformational project to revitalize downtown, city officials and private property owners said at a groundbreaking Monday.

The lot northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue will become home to a five-story parking deck with a police substation and retail and office space included. City administrators worked for two years to negotiate a public-private partnership with landowners Greg House and Ted Belden and their Dickson and West Investment LLC. The project has an estimated $13.2 million cost primarily using money from the arts corridor bond issue city voters approved in April 2019.

The deck will replace the spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes the civic space of the arts corridor, known as the Ramble. Language in the bond issue specified a parking deck would have to be finished before construction could start on the civic space, although a specific location was left up to discussion.

The City Council authorized Mayor Lioneld Jordan to negotiate a land deal for the deck in January 2020. Council members approved a framework for the deal with House and Belden in March and approved the construction contract for the project in December.

"We have traveled a long, long road to get to this point today," Jordan told the crowd of mostly city staff and downtown business representatives. "This groundbreaking has been two years in the making -- also as long as a Cecil B. DeMille movie."

DeMille was a pioneer of American film known for the epic scale of his pictures.

The deck will serve the public in ways other than parking, Jordan said. The privately owned retail and office space will contribute to the city's economy, and a police substation will increase the safety of the entertainment district, he said.

"The Ramble will be a space that everyone can enjoy," Jordan said. "It will do so much to revitalize our downtown area."

Steve Clark, president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, said the deck and its planned features will support the amenities people come to experience downtown. Visitors will have the assurance of knowing they won't have to spend excessive time trying to find a place to park, he said.

"The parking is incidental," Clark said. "It's not the driving force."

House referred to the entire arts corridor project as Northwest Arkansas Central Park. In addition to negotiating the land deal for the deck, House and his partners plan to build a mixed-use building with hospitality components at the immediate northwest corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue. Another building, referred to as a food hall in past concepts, also is planned to face Dickson Street at the northern end of the civic space.

Sterling Hamilton, who served as broker on the deal between House, Belden and the city, said the goal is to have walkable entertainment anchored by the arts.

"If we can get the ability to park and stay and walk, then you have an entire park, you have hospitality, you have restaurants, all within the same walking distance of TheatreSquared and the Walton Arts Center that will feel a lot more blended rather than isolated," he said.

Belden said the group is still evaluating options for the planned buildings. The hospitality building could involve space for visitors to stay overnight or for residents to live, he said. House said Farmers & Merchants Bank, which is housed inside the train on the corner, wants to have a presence at the new building, and the group is still considering options.

The city and owners closed on the land deal for the deck on Dec. 20. Construction of the deck is expected to take about a year. Construction of the civic space will start after that and should finish by early 2024, according to city officials.

Attendees clap, Monday, January 10, 2022 at a lot northwest of Dickson St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville. City officials broke ground at the site of a new parking deck. The deck will replace 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes the civic space of the cultural arts corridor, known as the Ramble. Check out nwaonline.com/220111Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan (right) joins city officials and friends of the Ramble to break ground, Monday, January 10, 2022 at a lot northwest of Dickson St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville. City officials broke ground at the site of a new parking deck. The deck will replace 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes the civic space of the cultural arts corridor, known as the Ramble. Check out nwaonline.com/220111Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



More News

Land deal

The framework the City Council approved with landowners Greg House and Ted Belden in March included 330 public parking spots at the new deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue, with space in the building reserved for a police substation. House and Belden will retain ownership space on the ground floor for retail and commercial use.

House and Belden also will reserve the right to build sixth and seventh floors on the deck. The two have plans to construct a mixed-use building with a hospitality component at the immediate northwest corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue, where the Farmers & Merchants train bank sits. The land for the hospitality building isn’t included in the deal with the city.

A conservation easement will be placed on the depot structure housing Chipotle to protect it from demolition. The freight structure that once housed Arsaga’s cannot have anything built over it for at least seven years. Arsaga’s closed its location at the freight building in August.

House and Belden received $250,000 from the city for the portion of land it wants to use for the parking deck. Farmers & Merchants Bank received $100,000 for a portion of land it owns that the deck will need.

House and Belden also will construct a building referred to as a food hall at the northern end of the civic space. Terms in the deal will have the city waive a portion or all of the cost if the planned building meets certain construction milestones within a certain number of years.

If the food hall building isn’t completed within 10 years, the city will keep the money and retain ownership of the land.

Sources: Fayetteville, Sterling Hamilton