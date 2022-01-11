FOOTBALL

Hall of fame receiver Maynard dies

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday.

"Don Maynard is as essential to the history of the New York Jets as anyone. He came to this franchise at our inception and left a Super Bowl champion," the Jets said in a statement. "On the field, he cemented himself as many things: record holder, Hall of Famer, and forever our No. 13. Off the field, he was unflinchingly himself -- a family man who stayed true to his roots, bringing a Texas cowboy to New York.

"His passing is especially difficult as he remained close with the Jets throughout his life.

"Our thoughts today are with his family and loved ones. We will all miss him."

Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team's stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had proven himself long before that.

After an unproductive one-year stint with the New York Giants in 1958, the slim, deceptively fast Texan headed to Hamilton of the CFL for 1959. Then the AFL was established, and he was the first player to sign with the New York Titans, who soon would become the Jets.

Even though the Titans/Jets went through a series of mediocre quarterbacks in their early years, Maynard made his mark, including two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. And when Namath showed up in 1965 with a record contract and huge headlines, one of the league's top passing combinations was born.

Namath's best skill was throwing the deep ball, matching Maynard's main talent. As Namath's primary target, Maynard had three seasons with at least 1,200 yards receiving in a four-year span. He caught 14 touchdown passes in Namath's rookie season, and twice more had 10 TDs in a season.

When he retired in 1973 after one season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he was pro football's career receiving leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns. In 1987, he was elected to the Hall of Fame.

FILE - Don Maynard is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)



FILE - Don Maynard is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)



FILE - Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard, left, waves to fans as he stands beside quarterback Joe Namath during a halftime ceremony honoring the 1968 New York Jets during a Jets NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)



FILE - New York Giants football players Don Maynard, left, and Frank Gifford are shown in New York, Oct. 21, 1958. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)



FILE - Don Maynard, wide receiver for the New York Jets, shown in 1970. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/File)



FILE - New York Jets' Don Maynard (13) gathers in a pass from Joe Namath for 56 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs' Goldie Sellers (20) reaches out for Maynard during an AFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 15, 1968. Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through his family. (AP Photo/William P. Smith, File)

