Hogs make cut for former Missouri D-lineman

Arkansas has made the list of top four transfer destinations for former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Wingo, 6-1, 275 pounds, announced he was entering the NCAA portal on Jan. 7. He announced he was down to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and LSU on Tuesday.

He played in 11 games and had 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception and 1 deflected pass as a freshman.

Wingo chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, Louisville, Memphis, Purdue and Toledo after playing high school football at DeSmet Jesuit in St. Louis.

Wingo was evaluated by Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom while Odom was the head coach at Missouri. He received an offer from the Hogs shortly after Odom was hired at Arkansas.

He is not any relation to former Razorback running back Ronnie Wingo Jr., who was also from St. Louis.



