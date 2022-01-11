Little Rock police: Arrest made in Adams Street homicide

Little Rock Police detectives working with U.S. Marshals arrested a man Tuesday who has been charged in a December homicide on Adams Street, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Members of a task force consisting of Little Rock Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Rodney Warren, 25, Tuesday at a red light in Little Rock, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Warren is charged with first-degree murder following a Dec. 20 hammer attack in the 3000 block of Adams Street that left Barney Doles, 63, of Little Rock, with mortal injuries.

Doles was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover until his condition declined and he died of his injuries Dec. 23.

Little Rock police announced Dec. 28 that Doles' death would be investigated as a homicide, with Edwards saying it took a little time to make that decision based on the case.