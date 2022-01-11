Nevada forward high on Hogs

ESPN 4-star junior power forward Osiris Grady got his first look at the University of Arkansas during an unofficial visit on Sunday while in the area for a basketball tournament.

He started off the visit by being shown around campus by assistant coach Clay Moser and director of recruiting Michael Musselman before making his way back to the 66,000-square-foot basketball performance center.

"They showed me the practice facilities and the weight room," Grady said. "I met the nutritionist. After that I had a little photo shoot and then they took me to see Bud Walton Arena."

Grady, 6-8, 215 pounds, of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, Nevada has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, UNLV, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Washington State and others. He received his offer from the Hogs on Oct. 8.

ESPN also rates him the No. 18 power forward in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada for the 2023 class. The Arkansas visit stood out for several reasons including how close the facilities were to each other.

"It was definitely 10 out of 10," said Grady of his Arkansas visit. "It was different from a couple of other colleges. Definitely 10 out of 10 experience."

Getting to interact with Coach Eric Musselman and the staff helped make the trip a 10.

"The whole coaching staff was there really talking to me," Grady said. "That was my first time to be able to meet all of them so that was like real big for me. I like that a lot."

He and his teammates participated in the HoopHall Classic held at Bentonville West on Thursday through Saturday. Coronado Coach Jeff Kaufman said Grady is a high energy, versatile player with a high ceiling.

"He's a real high motor kid," Kaufman said. "I love him as a rim runner. He will defend 1 to 5. He's learning to really settle and mature in the half court game. He has a really good body for basketball. He's only halfway through his junior year but he has plenty time to develop. He's maturing and learning to do more things. His midrange game is coming into play."

While in Northwest Arkansas, Grady reached out to the staff to see if he could visit. The trip helped elevate the Razorbacks to high on his list.

"They're definitely up there on my list right now," Grady said. "They're up there."

Grady said he's hoping to visit Arkansas again.

"Yeah, yeah, if I can," he said. "Definitely, I would love to."

He said an official visit to Fayetteville is a "maybe".

Grady said his communication with the staff includes Musselman and director of operations Anthony Ruta.

"Coach Musselman. I love him," Grady said. "This was the first time meeting him in person. We talked over the phone a whole bunch so I love the energy he brings and how straight forward he is. Coach Ruta is always keeping me updated on Arkansas information."

Kaufman praised the Bentonville community for their passion for basketball and the hospitality during the HoopHall Classic.

"It was a really nice environment and it really reminded them [the team] what the love of basketball is about," Kaufman said. "It was really good for us. We enjoyed it."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com