North Little Rock to reopen school buildings Wednesday

North Little Rock School District campuses will reopen to students on Wednesday, but parents will be given the choice of sending their children to campus or using virtual instruction — in either real time or recorded for later use — for the next few days.

Superintendent Greg Pilewski posted a letter Tuesday informing parents of the instructional options available for their students. The district's schools were closed to onsite instruction at the end of last week, as well as on Monday and today.

"We continue to monitor our covid-19 data districtwide to make the best decisions for the health and safety of our students and employees," Pilewski said.

"We recognize the number of active cases and quarantines are increasing; however, we value the importance and benefits of on-site instruction for our students. With this in mind, from Wednesday, January 12, 2022, to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, we will be implementing a phased-in approach that provides the choice of on-site or virtual, asynchronous instruction to meet the needs of our students and families.

"As a reminder, virtual, asynchronous instruction allows students to get and complete assignments daily but does not include live teaching. A student’s choice of instructional delivery will be documented by on-site attendance or by logging into Google Classroom."

Pilewski issued the letter at a time when the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 170 active covid-19 cases among students and employees in the district as of Monday. That is an increase over the 119 active cases reported in the district last Thursday, as reported by the state agency.

Pilewski said that since all campuses will be offering on-site instruction, starting Wednesday, all after-school activities, athletic practices and events will resume Wednesday.

"Principals will communicate with their respective communities to provide additional information following this letter," the superintendent also wrote.

"All students will return to campus for on-site instruction on Wednesday, January 19, 2022," he said.