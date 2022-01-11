NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing for black bass has improved.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report catching black bass on Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits around points. Bends in the main lake channel are also good to try. The top lures in the Polar Bear bass tournament on New Year's Day were crank baits and spinner baits.

Try for crappie 15 to 30 feet deep with minnows or jigs around brush on the south half of the lake. For striped bass, fish with brood minnows between the Arkansas 12 bridge and Hickory Creek park. Trolling with Alabama rigs or umbrella rigs may also work. Average surface water temperature is around 50 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with several brands of prepared trout bait. Fish with light tackle in the deep pools. Small spoons are also good to use.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings creating high water and fast flows.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen on Saturday.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes with crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs. Swim baits may also work.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait of small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms rigged Carolina style or Ned rigs. Fish them 8 to 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs and jerk baits. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with crank baits and plastic worms. Catfish are biting fair on stink bait and cut bait. Crappie fishing is slow.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie fishing is fair with minnow or tube jigs around brush and docks. Largemouth bass are biting fair on spinner baits, crank baits and plastic worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said shallow-water fishing for black bass has improved. Try crawdad-colored crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs around rocky banks and points with gravel and isolated timber.

Deeper bass can be caught in creek arms that contain schools of shad. Use a jigging spoon or swim bait around shad schools.

Crappie fishing is good with minnows or jigs around brush and timber.

--Compiled by Flip Putthoff