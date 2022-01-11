Pittman, Scherer inspire '24 LB target to visit Hogs again

Arkansas is expected to host sophomore linebacker target Melvin Laster for the third time when he visits the Hogs on Saturday.

He along with several other top prospects plan to visit Fayetteville. Laster received his offer while visiting the Hogs for a June camp. He visited again for Arkansas’ game against Auburn in October.

“I want to feel like basically there is like family there, you know what I mean, brotherhood stuff like that," said Laster of his upcoming visit.

Laster, 6-2, 237 pounds, of Liberty (Mo.) North, also has offers from Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State. His mother and sisters will accompany him to Fayetteville.

He recorded 79 tackles, 3 tackles for losses, 1 sack, 11 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and 1 pass deflection in 12 varsity games as a freshman for the Class 6 Eagles while being named second team MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-American.

Laster had 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions and a a recovered fumble while leading the Eagles 11-2 record this past season.

Coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer inspire him to want to visit the Hogs again.

“What makes me want to keep coming up there is Coach Pittman and Coach Scherer just make me feel wanted and I love that feeling,” said Laster, who also plays basketball for the Eagles.



















