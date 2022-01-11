Poor second-half starts plaguing Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- A strong start to the second half helped carry Missouri to a 92-86 upset victory over No. 15 Alabama at Mizzou Arena last Saturday.

Missouri (7-7, 1-1 SEC) outscored Alabama 32-11 the first 9:16 of the second half to turn the Tigers' 43-40 halftime deficit into a 72-54 lead.

The Crimson Tide didn't pull closer than four points the rest of the game.

Missouri's formula for beating Alabama is all too familiar for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who host the Tigers at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Walton Arena.

The University of Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) has lost five of its last six games, and in four of those games the Razorbacks were plagued by a poor start to the second half.

"We'll continue to talk about, 'How are you warming up the first five minutes when you go out after you break the halftime?' " Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Maybe we need to show more adjustments at halftime. Maybe we need to show less adjustments at halftime.

"We're still trying to figure that out, on what our team can grasp, and then not only grasp, but then go out and execute it."

A sign of Arkansas' issues to start the second half came as early as the Razorbacks' exhibition opener on Oct. 24 against East Central (Okla.), an NCAA Division II team.

The Razorbacks had to rally from a 14-point deficit to win 77-74 when East Central opened the second half by outscoring Arkansas 16-9 to take a 60-46 lead with 11:02 left.

Slow second-half starts also have impacted Arkansas in losses to Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

When Oklahoma beat Arkansas 88-66 on Dec. 11 in Tulsa to hand the Razorbacks their first loss after a 9-0 start, the Sooners opened the second half on an 11-2 run to push their lead to 50-35.

Mississippi State beat Arkansas 81-68 in Humphrey Coliseum in the SEC opener when the Bulldogs outscored the Razorbacks 26-16 the first 8:32 of the second half to go ahead 59-47.

Vanderbilt ended a seven-game losing streak to Arkansas with a 75-74 victory at Walton Arena in which the Commodores trailed 40-35 at halftime. They opened the second half with a 22-13 scoring edge to take a 57-53 lead with 9:38 to play.

In Texas A&M's 85-81 victory over the Razorbacks last Saturday in Reed Arena, the Aggies went on a 16-0 run after Arkansas took a 41-40 lead with 18:43 left.

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, averaging an SEC-leading 18.8 points, missed the Mississippi State game because of covid safety protocols, but he returned to the starting lineup against Vanderbilt and scored 16 points and had 31 at Texas A&M.

"We get too stagnant," Notae said of the struggles to start the second half. "The ball gets stuck in one person's hands. We just stop sharing it.

"So we've got to correct those mistakes and keep the ball moving, keep trusting it, keep sharing it.

"When we do have this type of stagnant offensive possessions, we've just got to keep on grinding and not let it affect our defense."

Musselman, who has a combined 165-58 record in seven seasons as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas, said what's happened to start the second half in losses this season is especially frustrating because his previous teams had a history of playing well coming out of halftime.

The Razorbacks' ability to play strong second halves last season was showcased in their run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight when they came back from down 14 points to beat Colgate 85-68, from down 10 to beat Texas Tech 68-66 and from down 12 to beat Oral Roberts 72-70.

"It's different when you walk into a locker room and a player like a [Jalen] Tate or a [Justin] Smith or a [Moses] Moody can point out things to teammates," Musselman said, referring to key players for last season's Razorbacks who are now playing professionally.

Musselman also mentioned Isaiah Joe, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a star for the Razorbacks two seasons ago.

"I thought Isaiah was really good at when you made an adjustment on the fly, picking that up and then going out and executing it," Musselman said. "With this team, we've just got to continue to get better."



