Razorbacks end 2021 season ranked 21st

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked 21st in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2021 football season.

The Razorbacks (9-4) were ranked 22nd in the AP poll to end the regular season. Arkansas defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

Arkansas is one of four teams with four losses in the final poll, along with No. 12 Utah, No. 22 Oregon and No. 23 Iowa.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the final AP poll since 2011, when Arkansas was ranked fifth following a win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl that capped an 11-2 season.

The Razorbacks received votes in the final AP polls for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but were unranked.

Arkansas has been ranked in the final AP poll 29 times dating to 1936.

The Razorbacks are one of five SEC teams in the AP poll, which is led by No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Ole Miss finished the season ranked 11th and Kentucky passed Arkansas in the final poll to finish ranked 18th.





Final AP Poll for 2021

1. Georgia (14-1)

2. Alabama (13-2)

3. Michigan (12-2)

4. Cincinnati (13-1)

5. Baylor (12-2)

6. Ohio State (11-2)

7. Oklahoma State (12-2)

8. Notre Dame (11-2)

9. Michigan State (11-2)

10. Oklahoma (11-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-3)

12. Utah (10-4)

13. Pittsburgh (11-3)

14. Clemson (10-3)

15. Wake Forest (11-3)

16. Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)

17. Houston (12-2)

18. Kentucky (10-3)

19. BYU (10-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Arkansas (9-4)

22. Oregon (10-4)

23. Iowa (10-4)

24. Utah State (11-3)

25. San Diego State (12-2)