Request to add pet facility, expand Peace at Home shelter moves through Fayetteville Planning Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- The nonprofit behind a project to expand a shelter for domestic abuse survivors said Monday they wanted to clear some perceived confusion from neighbors about the proposal.

The Planning Commission voted 8-0 to support a request from Peace at Home Family Shelter. The request was to amend the shelter's zoning plan to enable expansion of the facility and to add a pet shelter. It will go to the City Council for final approval.

Teresa Mills, chief executive officer of Peace at Home, said demand for the shelter's services has increased over the past five years, and the nonprofit seeks more room to meet that demand. The shelter intends to add a shelter for pets, remodel its existing site with some additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and add office space, a playground, green space and a small trail, she said.

The nonprofit does not intend to build apartment complexes, Mills said. It plans to use four acres in addition to the 1.5 acres upon which the shelter already operates. The land is part of a much larger tract of about 65 city-owned acres east of Lake Fayetteville. The City Council in May approved a resolution of intent to sell the additional land to Peace at Home.

Six members of the public spoke to the commission either online or in person. Two expressed concerns with a multifamily use included in the proposal and the lack of a building height limitation. The rest showed support for the shelter, saying building apartments would not serve the nonprofit's mission.

Blake Jorgensen, engineer on the project, said the multifamily use unit was the only applicable term available in city code. Additionally, having unlimited height on the building came with the shelter's existing zoning plan, and could be changed, he said.

Commissioners recommended a three-story building height limitation with agreement from nonprofit representatives at the meeting. Rob Sharp said he suspected the lack of a building height limit probably came from the property's old agricultural zoning, which has unlimited height for silos, windmills and other farm features.

Sarah Sparkman said the nonprofit's request to expand its facility and include a pet shelter was a small ask that could serve to remove barriers victims of domestic abuse often face.

"Whatever we can do to eliminate barriers so people can leave abusive situations, I'm all in favor of that," she said.

In other business, commissioners voted 5-3 to approve a permit allowing Razorback RV Park to operate on 35 of 43 acres southwest of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Finger Road. The commission first saw the request Dec. 13.

Taylor Lindley with Crafton Tull presented the item to the commission with several revisions. The number of recreational vehicle stalls went from 217 to 172. An access point to the site from Finger Road was removed. Eight of the 43 acres of the property were taken out of the plan and set aside as tree preservation.

The land is zoned for single-family homes up to four units an acre. Commissioner Rob Sharp said about as many homes are allowed at the site as proposed recreational vehicle stalls. The proposed use will have far less of an impact on the environment and traffic, he said.

One Finger Road resident asked questions about the proposal and praised the revision removing access from Finger Road. Recreational vehicles instead will use Leflar Way, a private drive without a signal near Lowe's, to get to the property.

Commissioners were split on whether to require a traffic study when the project gets to its development stage.

Matt Johnson, Jimm Garlock and Mike Wiederkehr voted against the request, citing environmental concerns.

Porter Winston, Mary Madden, Leslie Belden, Sharp and Sparkman voted in favor.

More News

Commission action

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• A permit to allow Tin Roof to operate a music venue and restaurant at the former Hog Haus building northeast of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

• A permit to allow Splash Car Wash to operate northwest of Joyce Boulevard and Old Missouri Road.

• Rezoning nearly four acres at South Leflar Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from residential single-family up to four units an acre to community services.

Source: Fayetteville