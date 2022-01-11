Smith, Patton provide clutch plays

Plenty of teams won road games last week but no team likely enjoyed the bus ride back home more than the Lady Mavericks of Fort Smith Southside.

"It was loud, for sure," Southside coach Robert Brunk said. "The girls were very excited."

Southside won 66-65 in double overtime at Springdale to end a 41-game losing streak in conference play. The win was the first for Southside in league play since a 55-27 decision over Mount St. Mary on Feb. 16, 2018. Sophomore guard Sierra Smith had 19 points and 8 rebounds to lead the win over Springdale.

For her effort, Smith is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Walker Patton of Bergman is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week.

Southside (1-1, 6-8) appeared headed for another defeat after falling behind 21-6 to Springdale. The Lady Mavericks battled back and Smith tied the game with a clutch three-pointer near the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. In the second overtime, Smith made two free throws with 31.1 seconds left to break a 63-63 tie and give Southside the lead for good.

The win also avenged a 55-47 loss to Springdale during the third-place game of the McDonald County (Mo.) Tournament.

"Sierra did it on both ends, offensive and defensively," Brunt said. "She got more and more comfortable as the game went on. She pulled the trigger on the 3-pointer and hit those clutch free throws in overtime. This (win) is a moment we've been waiting for."

Bergman (21-5, 2-1) was in need of a bounce-back victory Friday after losing to rival Valley Springs in a 3A-1 Conference game on Tuesday. Patton led the way with 24 points and nine steals in a 50-38 win over Green Forest.

Patton, who had 18 points in the loss to Bergman, was able to turn defense into offense for the Panthers, who outscored Green Forest 20-11 in the fourth quarter.

Patton, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, is averaging 28 points on the season.

"Against Green Forest, we had a rough shooting night, so we had to create some offense with our defense," Bergman coach Bo Martin said. "Walker's nine steals were a huge part of that. Walker is a great competitor and one of our leaders. We had a couple of key players come down with Covid coming back from the break, so everyone is having to shoulder part of the load until we can get everybody back healthy."

Walker Patton Bergman basketball 2022



More News

6A-WEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber^2-0^12-2

Springdale^2-0^11-3

Fayetteville^2-0^10-4

Bentonville^1-1^11-4

Rogers^1-1^5-8

Bentonville West^0-2^9-4

Fort Smith Southside^0-2^6-8

Rogers Heritage^0-2^5-9

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber^2-0^10-4

Rogers^2-0^8-7

Rogers Heritage^1-1^10-5

Bentonville^1-1^9-5

Fort Smith Southside^1-1^6-8

Fayetteville^1-1^6-9

Bentonville West^0-2^10-5

Springdale^0-2^3-13

TODAY’S GAMES

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

Bentonville West at Rogers

Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Fort Smith Southside

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Conway^1-0^11-3

Bryant^2-0^6-3

Little Rock Catholic^1-1^7-6

Fort Smith Northside^1-1^8-9

North Little Rock^0-0^11-3

Little Rock Central^0-1^7-6

Cabot^0-1^4-9

Little Rock Southwest^0-1^3-7

GIRLS

Fort Smith Northside^2-0^15-0

Cabot^1-0^10-4

Conway^0-0^14-1

North Little Rock^0-0^12-2

Little Rock Southwest^0-0^4-6

Little Rock Central^0-1^11-3

Bryant^0-1^9-3

Mount St. Mary^0-1^4-9

TODAY’S GAMES

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Southwest