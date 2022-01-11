Springdale School District hopes for $60 million from state for renovations

SPRINGDALE -- The School District hopes to receive more than $60 million from the Arkansas Public Facilities Partnership to renovate nine of its older buildings.

The partnership has said it will pay 58.4% of the construction projects, with the School District to pay the rest, said Charles Stein, a consultant working on the project for the district.

The maximum the state program would pay is $200 per square foot for construction, with the district paying the remainder. The money won't go as far in Northwest Arkansas schools because of elevated material and construction costs.

The district must apply for the next round of grants in February, with tentative approval coming in May, said Jared Cleveland, the district superintendent.

Springdale is looking to overhaul some its older buildings to accommodate growth, but also repair and replace the outdated buildings.

"Some of those buildings are reaching back into the 1960s," Stein said.

Cleveland said the district will not make the upgrades without partnership funding.

Stein shared four new projects for which the district is seeking funds. They include:

• Jones Elementary -- replacement of the main building built in 1959 with $5.9 million from the partnership.

• Westwood Elementary -- replacement of the main building built in 1959. Discussions about the project and funding are ongoing with the partnership.

• Elmdale Elementary -- replacement of the main building built in 1965 with $7.2 million.

• George Elementary -- replacement of the air conditioning and heat system with $1 million.

Ongoing projects include:

• New air conditioning and heating systems at Kelly and Tyson middle schools, with $2.1 million for each school provided by the partnership. These projects will be complete this summer.

• A new media center at George Elementary in August 2023.

• Replacement of the main building of Southwest Junior High with additions in 2024, with $12 million in three phases from the partnership.

• Replacement of the main building of Central Junior High with additions in 2024, with $17 million in two phases from the partnership.

• Replacement of the 1951 buildings on the Springdale High School campus with a new gym and classroom buildings, with $8.6 million from the partnership.

The construction project, to be completed in 2024, would remove the one-story classroom building sitting just south of the current football stadium that was the building for the original Springdale Junior High and the auxiliary gym on the northeast side of campus.

The district will replace the main buildings of Southwest and Central junior highs, with additions expected to be completed in August 2024.

