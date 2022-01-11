Staff shortage keeps infected nurses on job

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.

The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.





California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.

The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of covid-19 exploding to more than 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans in the hospital is running at about 110,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.

Many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but also severely shorthanded because so many employees are out with covid-19.

At the same time, omicron appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said health care workers who have no symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but that the isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.

France last week announced it is allowing health care workers with mild or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than isolate.





In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to staff members saying those infected who feel well enough to work may request clearance from their managers to go back to caring for patients. Dignity Health hospitals in California have not yet implemented the new guidelines but said it may need to do so soon.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19," Dignity Health said in a statement.

In California, the Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by "critical staffing shortages." It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.

Also, infected workers will be required to wear extraprotective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other virus-positive patients, the department said.

"We did not ask for this guidance, and we don't have any information on whether hospitals will adopt this approach or not," said Jan Emerson-Shea, a spokesperson for the California Hospital Association. "But what we do know is that hospitals are expecting many more patients in the coming days than they're going to be able to care for with the current resources."

Emerson-Shea said many hospital workers have been exposed to the virus and are either sick or caring for family members who are.

The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more infections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health leaders "are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers," Cathy Kennedy, the association's president, said in a statement. "We want to care for our patients and see them get better -- not potentially infect them."

Earlier this month in Rhode Island, a state psychiatric hospital and a rehabilitation center allowed staff who tested positive but were asymptomatic to work.

At Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital, chief medical officer Dr. Hany Atallah said they are not yet at the breaking point and that workers who test positive are staying away for five days. "We still have to be very careful to prevent spread in the hospital," he said.

Kevin Cho Tipton, a nurse at Jackson Memorial, said he understands why hospitals are eager to have employees come back after just five days of isolation. Yet he worries about the potential risk, especially for patients at higher risk of infection, such as those receiving transplants.

"Yes, omicron is less deadly, but we still don't know much," he said.

EMERGENCY TACTICS

Multiple states have in recent days adopted other new protocols and taken aggressive steps to help overwhelmed hospitals grapple with yet another onslaught of patients. From halting elective surgeries to curtailing the number of nurses caring for patients, or using emergency services to transport the most severe cases to hospitals, these new actions are intended to triage care for those most in need and maximize the use of limited resources.

Colorado, for instance, on Friday reactivated crisis standards for emergency medical services for the second time during the pandemic, allowing ambulances to transport only the most severe cases to hospitals, among other measures.

New York's state health department Saturday said 40 hospitals would have to stop certain surgeries amid high caseloads and dwindling facility capacity. Both moves came after several hospitals in Maryland in recent weeks moved to crisis mode, implementing protocols that give them more flexibility to delay some nonurgent surgical procedures to preserve bed capacity.

Oregon officials are also bracing for the worst, issuing guidelines that can help decide which patients get critical care if hospital capacity reaches a breaking point.

"High call volumes and staffing shortages are putting significant strain on the system," Eric France, chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, wrote in a letter activating the crisis-mode EMS protocols. State officials noted staff shortages because of sick workers and high demand for patient transports.

Hospital workers are more stretched than they've ever been during the crisis, with nearly a quarter of medical centers reporting recently they have a "critical" staffing shortage, according to some accounts.

Colorado's crisis standards activation focuses on EMS -- including ambulance and paramedic services -- "because the pinch points are largely not in the ICU, which is what we were worried about previously," said Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

He said ICUs are still full and regular beds are "bursting at the seams" as people stream into emergency departments. But not all who arrive are true emergencies. Many are also coming in seeking a coronavirus test, for example, because they can't find one elsewhere. The activated protocols mean responders can assess patient needs before taking them to the hospital.

"What's changed is EMS can now come and say, 'You know, we'd normally bring you into the emergency department, but you don't meet the criteria given the current surge,'" said Wynia, who helped Colorado write its crisis standards of care early in the pandemic.

Patients with less-urgent needs may be taken to urgent-care centers and other alternative sites when appropriate, according to the guidelines. The state health department noted crisis standards have not been activated for hospitals at this time and urged patients to continue to seek emergency care as they normally would.

"Your health in an emergency is always a priority," France said. "The dispatchers and emergency medical service experts will help you determine if you need immediate care."

Health officials have found this wave of the pandemic is distinct from previous surges, with a majority of patients at some hospitals being admitted for reasons other than covid, only to have infections discovered after arrival.

"When you're testing everyone and you've got an omicron variant, which often will cause relatively mild illness or no illness ... you'll find a bunch of people who have incidental cases of covid but that's not what they came in for. It was their sprained ankle," Wynia said.

HOME-TEST COVERAGE

Meanwhile, starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home covid-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Under the new policy, Americans will be able to either get home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases. Now the administration is working to make home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.

Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges.

The insurer-covered testing would dramatically reduce costs for many Americans, and the administration hopes that by easing a barrier to more regular at-home testing, it can help slow the spread of the virus, get kids back into school more quickly and help people gather safely.

"This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "By requiring private health plans to cover people's at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans' ability to get tests for free when they need them."

Biden announced the federal requirement late last year, and it kicks in Saturday, but the administration had been silent until now on details.

The administration is trying to incentivize private insurers to cover the tests up-front and without a cumbersome reimbursement process. Insurance plans that work with pharmacies and retailers to cover the up-front costs of the tests will be required to reimburse only up to $12 per test if purchased through an out-of-network retailer. Plans that don't move proactively to set up a network of pharmacies would have to cover the full retail price that the customer paid -- which could be more than $12 per test.

A major health insurance industry group said insurers would carry out the administration's order but cautioned consumers it won't be as easy as flipping a switch.

"Health insurance providers will work as quickly as possible to implement this guidance in ways that limit consumer confusion and challenges," Matt Eyles, president of America's Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement. "While there will likely be some hiccups in early days, we will work with the administration to swiftly address issues as they arise."

The group said it supports provisions in the administration plan to counteract potential price gouging.

Only the cost of tests purchased on or after Saturday must be reimbursed, the administration said, though some insurers may choose to cover the costs of tests purchased earlier.

Mina Bressler, a mother of two and a therapist in San Mateo, Calif., was able to buy rapid test kits online and shared some with a parent who works in the service industry and doesn't have time to "sit at her computer every hour refreshing the Walmart page to see when tests are in stock."

"I gave her some and her kids went to school. That's one time and there's a million of her," Bressler said.

"Just like vaccines becoming available really shone a light on the inequity of what's going on in this pandemic, I think testing is the new flashlight for that, because who's going online stalking Walmart? It's not the most vulnerable people in the county," Bressler said.

Americans on Medicare won't be able to get tests paid for through the federal insurance plan, but Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program plans are required to cover the cost fully. Those who are not on a covered insurance plan can receive free tests through the forthcoming federal website or from some local community centers and pharmacies.

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon, Jennifer McDermott, Amy Taxin, Terry Tang and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Paulina Firozi and Paulina Villegas of The Washington Post.

