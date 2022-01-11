UALR cancels men’s basketball games vs. ASU

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock announced Tuesday afternoon that it has canceled both of its upcoming games against Arkansas State, in accordance with the Sun Belt Conference’s covid-19 protocols.

The Trojans were slated to play Thursday night in Jonesboro before hosting the Red Wolves in Little Rock Saturday, but will now go at least two weeks in between games — UALR lost 80-72 at Louisiana-Monroe last Thursday and then saw their game at Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off the schedule due to covid issues.

The Trojans’ next game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Jack Stephens Center versus Texas State while ASU will play Texas-Arlington that night at First National Bank Arena.