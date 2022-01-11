UALR to begin spring classes with in-person instruction

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will begin spring term classes next Tuesday with in-person instruction, Chancellor Christina Drale announced in a message to campus sent by email Monday.

"UA Little Rock has had relatively few on-campus coronavirus cases and will continue to follow health guidelines to mitigate coronavirus exposure on campus. Should it become necessary, UA Little Rock has contingency plans to pivot to virtual learning for a short period of time," Drale said.

The university's online covid-19 case report lists 29 active cases as of Monday, including 15 student cases and 14 employee cases.

UALR data for on-campus covid-19 testing shows that for the time period from Jan. 3-7, a total of 48 on-campus covid-19 tests have been done with 15 tests coming back positive, for a positivity rate of about 31%.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in describing statewide test results, on Jan. 4 noted how the statewide positivity rate had reached a record high, with a seven-day rolling average of greater than 25%. Hutchinson remarked about "how steeply that has climbed over the last week." Hutchinson is expected to speak today about the statewide covid-19 surge.

Drale, in her message, described efforts to reduce the spread of covid-19 on campus, including a requirement for face coverings in classrooms and advising spaces, as well as indoors when physical distancing cannot be assured. UALR is also continuing its practice this spring of having one resident per room in its on-campus residence halls, with dorm move-ins set to begin Sunday.

Some other universities in Central Arkansas have opted to begin their spring terms with virtual instruction, including the University of Central Arkansas and Philander Smith College. UALR's Bowen School of Law began courses this week with virtual instruction, the university announced last week.



