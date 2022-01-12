6A Prep Roundup

Boys

Bentonville West 61, Rogers 49

Four West players scored in double figures and the Wolverines used a 24-6 start to defeat Rogers in Mountie Arena.

The Mounties (5-9, 1-2) did get within 33-24 at halftime, but West (10-4, 1-2) regrouped and took a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tucker Anderson had 15 points to lead the Wolverines, followed by Cade Packett with 14 while Dawson Price and Luke Bowman added 10 apiece. Will Liddell led Rogers with 16 points, followed by Rex Krout with 11.

Fayetteville 75, Fort Smith Southside 37

After a close first quarter, the Bulldogs (11-4, 3-0 6A-West) dominated the rest of the game to grab the road conference win.

The game was tied 12-12 late in the first quarter, but a 10-0 run saw Fayetteville surge ahead 22-12 early in the second quarter that quickly expanded to 33-16. The Bulldogs led 38-22 at halftime that would be expanded to 61-33 after three quarters.

Fayetteville had four players in double figures, paced by Landon Glasper's 16 points. Mason Simpson scored 11 for the Bulldogs while Jaydn Haney and Ornette Gaines each added 10. Southside (6-9, 0-3) was led by Khaliq Pulluiam and Dmitri Lloyd with 8 points apiec

FS Northside 58, LR Catholic 50

Daemarion Savoy had 21 points to lead Northside to a 6A-Central victory over Catholic in Little Rock.

The Grizzlies (9-9, 2-1) led 25-21 at halftime, then pulled away by outscoring the Rockets (7-7, 1-2) 21-13 in the third quarter for a 46-34 cushion.

Walker Catsavis added 13 points for Northside.

Girls

Rogers Heritage 64, Bentonville 53

The Lady War Eagles were without coach Josh Laymon, but that didn't matter as Heritage dominated the fourth quarter and rolled to a 6A-West Conference win on the road.

Stephanie Jeffrey stepped in for Laymon and earned her first varsity win as a head coach as Heritage (11-5, 2-1) outscored Bentonville 25-11 in the fourth quarter.

Lily Stitt and Carlee Casteel scored 16 points each to lead Heritage and two other players scored 8 points for the Lady War Eagles.

Stitt scored seven of her 16 points in the final 8 minutes, and Easton Kimball scored six points in the final quarter.

Jada Brown led the way for Bentonville (9-6, 1-2) with 18 points. Allison Disheroon scored 15 and Ella Campbell added 12 for the Lady Tigers.

Springdale Har-Ber 70, Springdale 44

Behind a big third quarter and senior Caylan Koons' game-high 27 points, the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats knocked off Springdale on Tuesday night at Wildcat Arena.

After entering the halftime locker room ahead 27-19, Har-Ber (11-4, 3-0) exploded for 26 points off 12-of-18 shooting. Over a 4-minute span the Lady Wildcats hit seven straight shots, including two of Koons' four three-pointers.

Pacious McDaniel chipped in 15 points for Har-Ber, converting a pair of three-point plays along the way. Aubriana Wilson led the way for Springdale (3-14, 0-3) with 14.