Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities ID man found dead inside burned vehicle in Roland

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:11 a.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities have identified a man found dead after a vehicle fire in Roland on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to the 14000 block of Arkansas 300 in reference to a vehicle fire on a dirt road, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The Maumelle Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the fire, deputies said.

A man, now identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Brown, of Little Rock was found dead inside the vehicle, the release states.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact them at (501) 340-6963.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT