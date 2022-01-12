Authorities ID man found dead inside burned vehicle in Roland

Authorities have identified a man found dead after a vehicle fire in Roland on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to the 14000 block of Arkansas 300 in reference to a vehicle fire on a dirt road, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The Maumelle Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the fire, deputies said.

A man, now identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Brown, of Little Rock was found dead inside the vehicle, the release states.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact them at (501) 340-6963.