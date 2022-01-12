Bryant holds tight, downs LR Central

The Bryant boys basketball team did a lot of standing around during the final two minutes of Tuesday night's 61-58 victory at Little Rock Central, and it nearly cost the Hornets a victory.

"I think our guys relaxed a little bit and thought it was over," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "Yeah, we almost gave it away ... for sure. We didn't go win the game there. We were hoping it would fall into our lap."

It all started with a short delay at the 1:35 mark when Central Coach Brian Ross was ejected from the game with Bryant leading 57-46.

Central's Gavin Snyder hit two free throws with 1:21 to play to make it 57-48.

After a little longer delay, Central (7-8, 0-2 6A-Central) scored six points in 17.6 seconds, converting three steals into layups to cut Bryant's lead to 57-54 with 30 seconds to play.

Another Bryant (9-3, 3-0) turnover gave Central the ball, and Snyder was fouled on a three-point attempt with 11.6 seconds left.

Snyder made 1 of 3 free throws to make it 57-55 when Bryant held onto the ball and drew a foul with 7.3 seconds to play.

Khasen Robinson, who led Bryant with 19 points, made both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity to put Bryant up 59-55, but Snyder hit a three-pointer with 2.0 seconds to play, forcing the Hornets to call their last timeout.

Bryant inbounded the ball to Gabe George (17 points), who was fouled in the back court.

George made two free throws to set the Hornets free as Central's desperation shot from the backcourt bounced off the backboard.

Ross didn't get the watch his team's comeback from the court, turning the coaching over to assistant Shelby Lewis.

Ross liked what he was from his vantage point off the floor.

"I thought my kids played hard for 32 minutes and I'm proud of 'em," he said. "We're never going to quit. We're going to keep fighting for 32 minutes, and I'm just proud of my guys. I thought we did that."

Ross said he was not surprised the Tigers forced turnovers with their full-court pressure.

"That's what we do," he said. "We've got a lot of quickness and a lot of depth. We try to get after people and create turnovers. Like I said, we fought for 32 minutes. That's all I've got to say on the game."

Central sophomore forward Annor Boateng led all scorers with 24 points, including 15 in the first half.

All 13 of Snyder's points came in the second half.

Robinson led Bryant in scoring, but he also was victimized by the Central pressure late.

"He's real upset with himself," Abrahamson said. "He'll learn from it. He's a really good player and a super competitor. If he can have 11 turnovers and us still win, that's a real solid effort from our team. We'll definitely learn from it and try to clean it up."

GIRLS

LR CENTRAL 55, BRYANT 50

Little Rock Central (12-3, 1-1 6A Central) outscored Bryant 22-12 in the second quarter to take a lead it never relinquished in its win over the Lady Hornets (9-4, 0-2).

Central's Jordan Marshall, a 6-0 sophomore, scored 18 points, with 11 in the first half, and seven other Lady Tigers contributed between 2 and 9 points.

Paris Atkins scored 22 for Bryant.