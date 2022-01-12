Camp Robinson issues noise alert for Thursday

Camp Robinson has issued a noise alert for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Arkansas National Guard will execute a 13-cannon salute using wax rounds at the camp in honor of the service and life of former adjutant general, retired Maj. Gen. Harold L. Gwatney, who died January 7 at the age of 92, according to a news release from Lt. Col. Will Phillips.

The ceremony will occur at the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat team headquarters in the southern portion of the installation, according to the Guard.

At approximately 11 a.m. a couple of practice rounds will be fired five seconds apart, then at 3 p.m. a cannon will be fired every five seconds until 13 rounds have been fired, the release states.

Due to weather conditions, the weapon noise is likely to carry outside the camp's perimeter and may be heard and felt in the surrounding communities, the Guard said in the announcement.











