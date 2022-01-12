Sections
Camp Robinson issues noise alert for Thursday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:39 p.m.
FILE — Justin Fisher, back left, from North Little Rock, Chris Zimbelman, front left, from Des Moines, IA, and Juan Gonzalez, from San Antonio, TX, fire an 81mm mortar round from a range at Camp Robinson during the only day of live fire exercises of a 4 week Mortarman training course in this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — FILE)

Camp Robinson has issued a noise alert for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Arkansas National Guard will execute a 13-cannon salute using wax rounds at the camp in honor of the service and life of former adjutant general, retired Maj. Gen. Harold L. Gwatney, who died January 7 at the age of 92, according to a news release from Lt. Col. Will Phillips.

The ceremony will occur at the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat team headquarters in the southern portion of the installation, according to the Guard.

At approximately 11 a.m. a couple of practice rounds will be fired five seconds apart, then at 3 p.m. a cannon will be fired every five seconds until 13 rounds have been fired, the release states.

Due to weather conditions, the weapon noise is likely to carry outside the camp's perimeter and may be heard and felt in the surrounding communities, the Guard said in the announcement.




