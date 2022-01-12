Connecting street to be gated in Rogers compromise; council OKs zoning change for subdivision development

Other actions

The council also:

• Approved a resolution waiving the competitive bidding process for a software license from The Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., of Redlands, Calif.

• Authorized the destruction of certain old records of the city’s legal department.

• Scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 22 about the vacation of an unused alley in the revised Hillcrest addition, of a portion of West Capitol Avenue and an undeveloped street right-of-way originally platted as Linden Street on the west side of Monte Ne Road.

• Authorized an amendment to the city’s franchise agreement with Orion Waste Solutions to approve a 4.9% fee increase. The increase will cost each household an estimated 93 cents per month.

• Approved rezoning property at 409 N. 6th St., from the residential duplex patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition district.

• Approved rezoning property at 510 N. 5th St., from the residential duplex patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition district.

• Approved rezoning 2.73 acres at 5593 South Bellview Road from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood residential zoning district.

• Approved rezoning 2.06 acres on West Pleasant Grove Road between South 45th and South 43rd streets from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood residential zoning district.

• Approved a request to rezone 1.2 acres located northeast of the intersection of West Chastain Crossing and South 43rd Street from the residential office planned unit development zoning district to the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved a request to rezone 15.5 acres located on West Perry Road between South Bellview Road and South Rainer Drive from the agricultural zoning to the residential multifamily zoning district with the acceptance of a density concept plan.

ROGERS -- City officials reached a compromise with residents of the Pleasant Acres Phase I and II subdivisions concerned about a street potentially connecting their cul-de-sac neighborhood to a proposed 240-home development on the other side of the Razorback Greenway.

City Council members on Tuesday voted in favor of rezoning 23.5 acres, located at 5309 S. 28th St., from the agricultural zoning district to the residential multifamily district for the Alta Terra Real-Estate 28th Street project with a density concept plan allowing 12 units per acre.

According to updated plans, a street connecting the 28th Street project to Pleasant Acres will be built, as required by the city's connectivity ordinance, but it will have a locked gate allowing emergency access only.

Some community members who spoke at Tuesday's meeting said they were happy with the solution while others still expressed displeasure with the proposed development and the connecting street.

The meeting took place in a hybrid format -- both in person and over Zoom -- because of the recent increase in covid-19 cases.

The Planning Commission voted 5-2 last week to recommend approval of the rezoning measure after 18 community members spoke against the proposed housing development and connecting street. Major issues discussed included concerns the connecting street would increase the traffic in the Pleasant Acres neighborhood where streets don't meet city standards because they were built before the land was annexed, the safety of the street's crossing over the greenway trail and a potential increase in flooding.

Under the updated plans, the emergency access street connecting the two neighborhoods will still be built up to city code so that it can handle a fire truck but a gate would remain locked and only allow for police and fire vehicle access, said John McCurdy, city development director.

The emergency access street would also provide a way to evacuate Pleasant Acres in case of a serious flood, he said.

The homes in Pleasant Acres are not in the floodplain, but some of swimming pools and structures are in the floodplain, which was designated in the 1970s, McCurdy said.

The city is working on a stormwater study and has some of the most aggressive stormwater requirements in the country, he said. Pleasant Acres is one of the first areas the study is focused on addressing, he said.

Attorney Bill Watkins said the developer only included the connecting street in plans to meet the city's connectivity requirements.

"We don't care if the street is there or not, so we are perfectly happy with this solution," Watkins said.

Pleasant Acres resident Heather Ridenoure said she is pleased with the outcome. Ridenoure said her primary concerns were the safety of streets in her neighborhood, which don't have street lights or sidewalks, as well as the safety of the greenway crossing, which is on a hill. Both issues were addressed by the city's solution, she said.

Resident Bruce Wilkenson thanked the city council for allowing a gate on the access road and thanked McCurdy for his passion for solving the flooding issue.

Resident Rajja Saloma said she believes the flooding in her neighborhood, including overflowing sewers, will continue to be an environmental and health hazard and asked the city to halt all development until the problem is addressed.

McCurdy said he reported the overflowing sewer issue to Rogers Water Utilities during the meeting.

Resident Jon Davis said he is fundamentally opposed to a connecting street with or without the gate, questioning whether fire trucks would be able to turn around in his neighborhood and raising concerns the street will increase crime.

"I do not feel the connectivity is in the spirit of what our neighborhood is," he said.