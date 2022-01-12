Cousins to meet on court

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Au'Diese Toney will play against Missouri for the first time tonight, but he's used to competing with Tigers forward Kobe Brown.

Toney and Brown are cousins from Huntsville, Ala.

"Our family is all about basketball and sports," Toney, a senior in his first season at Arkansas after transferring from Pittsburgh, said during an interview on Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman's radio show. "Growing up, me and Kobe played against each other a lot, rec league all the way up.

"But after the game was over, we'd always hug it out. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, we'd always hug it out."

Brown, talking with reporters on a Zoom call, smiled when asked about Toney.

"We've been playing together our whole lives," Brown said. "It's going to be fun playing against my cousin in SEC play.

"Every time we get to go home for breaks, we're always in the gym together playing pickup or doing workouts. Or just hanging out. We're always together.

"We're happy for each other. We're happy we made it to this level and we're doing what we're doing."

Toney said that when he was younger he couldn't have imagined himself and Brown playing for Power 5 conference teams.

"I never thought we'd be playing in the ACC or SEC," Toney said. "But as we got older, it was like, 'Oh, we can do something special with this,' and we just kept at it."

Toney also is a cousin of Missouri freshman guard Kaleb Brown -- Kobe younger brother -- as well as former Alabama standout John Petty, who is playing in the G League for the Birmingham Squadron, and Florida senior forward Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson coming on

Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson, a 6-7 transfer, has made the most of his limited minutes.

Johnson is averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 8.0 minutes in 9 games off the bench. He had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist in 18 minutes at Texas A&M. He hit his only field-goal attempt and was 5 of 6 on free throws.

"I think he's been patient," Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's watched some of his teammates get opportunities. I certainly think based on the effort he had last game that he is up the rotation ladder, for sure.

"We need him to continue to stay out of foul trouble, which he's done a great job of late. We all know he's a high-volume free-throw attempt player. We all know he's relentless on the glass."

Shoulder worse

Eric Musselman said the pain in his left shoulder isn't lessening.

"It's feeling worse," he said. "Now it's sticking and getting a click to it.

"Not good. Not good for sleeping on the road [without a big chair]. But nobody gives a crap, so you just keep fighting."

Musselman has a torn rotator cuff. He sustained the injury during practice on Dec. 2, but didn't know the extent -- and that it will require surgery to repair -- until an MRI on Dec. 22.

The plan is for Musselman to put off surgery until after the season.

"Oh, join the club, join the club," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said when asked about Musselman's injury.

Martin, a first-team All-Big Ten player at Purdue who played professionally in the NBA, CBA and overseas, underwent surgery on his right shoulder after the 2019-2020 season. He said he's not sure what caused the injury.

"I really don't know," Martin said. "Probably from just 15 years of wear and tear, and it got the best of me."

What Brown can do

Kobe Brown, Missouri's 6-8 junior forward, is averaging team-highs of 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was named SEC player of the week after having 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Tigers' 92-86 victory over then-No. 15 Alabama last Saturday.

"Obviously, Brown at the four spot is a focal point for them offensively," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He can face up, he can shoot threes. He's a high-volume free-throw attempt player. He can post up. He can bring the ball up at times.

"He's a screen setter. He's got good experience. He understands their system."

Brown averaged 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds last season.

"I like how he's improved," Musselman said. "You see great growth in his game, so I'm sure he spent a lot of time in the summer getting better at his craft, because you don't just get better at your craft unless you really, really, really, really, really, really spend time and work at it.

"Anybody can get a little bit better incrementally just through experience, but to see a player's growth like his, it's been really impressive. He's one of those unique players in our league that can play facing up or with his back to the basket, and I love his ability to draw free throws attempted."

Brown has hit 55 of 72 (76.4%) of his free throws.

"You're going to have to be a very good, disciplined defender against him and not gamble," Musselman said. "Then you're going to have to block him out as well."

Brown has 38 offensive rebounds.

"When his nature's aggressive, he's a high level player on both sides of the ball," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Because he's assertive, he's locked in.

"He's always been a good all-around basketball player. He's always had the tools to do a lot of things. Now he's just mastering those things."

Brown is also averaging 2.4 assists.

"He's a very willing passer," Martin said. "He probably wants to do that more than anything."

Lykes update

Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes should be ready to play tonight, Coach Eric Musselman said, after he had to leave the Texas A&M game because of an apparent groin injury.

"He's been doing rehab," Musselman said. "He should be fine."

Musselman said Lykes, who is averaging 11.3 points and has played primarily off the bench, was held out of Monday's practice as a precaution.

Noting Notae

Until Arkansas senior guard JD Notae scored 31 points at Texas A&M in the Razorbacks' previous game, his high against an SEC team had been 27 against Missouri in the SEC Tournament last season. Notae, the SEC's leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, averaged 16.0 points in three games against Missouri last season when he played off the bench.

"Notae's as good a scorer as anybody in the country," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said. "You're talking about a guy that can make plays."