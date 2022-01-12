FBI investigates agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro

FBI agents Wednesday night were investigating an agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro that left one person dead, an agency spokesman said.

FBI agents were involved in a shooting during a court-authorized operation Wednesday evening near Falls Street in Jonesboro, said FBI spokesman Connor Hagan, with the bureau's Little Rock branch.

As of Wednesday night, no FBI agents had been injured, but one person died during the operation, Hagan said.

FBI evidence-gathering teams were working at the scene, and the agency warned for people to avoid the area, though there was no threat to public safety.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate the shooting, a news release from Hagan states.