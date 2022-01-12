Flooding to be studied on Bentonville street

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved a contract to study flooding problems on a city street.

Meshek & Associates LLC was hired as the engineering consultant to study flooding on Southwest Nutmeg Street. The company will design needed improvements and provide project management, according to council documents.

Dan Weese, city engineer, in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman, said the 2022 budget set aside $425,000 for the project. The city will use $166,830 of that for the design contract, he wrote.

Flooding has caused damage in homes in the area and makes the street impassable, Weese said. Miguel Garcia, who lives on the street, told the council the flooding is "progressively getting worse."

The project includes the analysis and design of storm sewer improvements beginning at Southwest Nutmeg Street and ending where the system discharges into a detention pond west of Southwest Jasmine Street. Additional work may be done within the detention pond, according to council documents.

The study should take 165 days to complete, Weese said.

In other business, the council approved:

• A $1,200 budget adjustment to recognize a grant from the Arkansas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission for the Bentonville District Court mediation program.

• A through-the-fence airport access agreement with Game Engines LLC and Game Composite LLC at the Bentonville Municipal Airport.

• A real-estate transaction with Busbam LLC for $40,000 to purchase .06 acres along the Razorback Greenway on Southeast Henry Street.

• The reappointments of Steven George and Justin Hundley and the appointments Ashton Alsup and Brady Blake to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

• Moving the March 22 council meeting to March 29.