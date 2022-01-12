How and where to get free at-home covid tests in Arkansas

This week, Arkansas received the first shipments of the 1.5 million rapid covid-19 tests it has bought for residents to use. The at-home covid tests are available to all Arkansans for free. Beginning Tuesday, locations across the state received shipments of tests to provide to members of the community, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Where can I get an at-home covid test?

Below is a partial list of locations that are providing free at-home covid tests in Arkansas. Not all locations are included. Some may not currently have a supply of tests. Due to limited supply, it is best to call beforehand to confirm that a particular location has kits in stock. For a full list of locations, view the map below or visit the Health Department’s website.

A number of libraries across the state have at-home kits available, including locations in Little Rock, Lonoke, Sherwood, Maumelle, Bryant, Benton, Conway, Wrightsville, etc.

North Little Rock:

North Little Rock Health Department

New Hope Baptist Church

Shorter College

Other locations:

Lonoke County on Aging Des Arc Senior Center (Lonoke)

Arkansas Department of Human Services (Benton)

Garland County Office of Emergency Management (Hot Springs)

England City Hall (England)

City Hall (Menifee)

Helena City Hall (Helena)

City Hall (Fulton)

Quitman City Hall (Quitman)

City Hall (Gould)

City Hall (Cotton Plant)

Mena Regional Hospital (Mena)

The Wellness Clinic (DeQueen)

CHI St. Vincent Mt Ida (Mt. Ida)

Good Samaritan Clinic (Fort Smith)

Blytheville Housing Authority (Blytheville)

Housing Authority of McGehee (McGehee)

Crawford County sheriff’s office (Van Buren)

Family Prayer and Worship Center (Rogers)

Conway County Care Center (Morrilton)

Partners for Progress (Perryville)

Main Street Mission (Russellville)

Bridging the Gaps (Texarkana)

NWA Council (Springdale)

The Jones Center (Springdale)

Food Bank of North Central Arkansas (Mountain Home)

Bethel AME Church (Memphis)

First Baptist Church (Trumann)

How many tests can I get?

People are limited to two tests per day for an individual or six per day for a family. The tests come in boxes of two.

How do I report a positive at-home covid test?

The Arkansas Department of Health will take reports of positive results from at-home tests at 1-800-803-7847.

Where to go for in-person testing:

Several Arkansas hospitals and local county health units offer testing for covid-19. See the list or explore the map below to find a location near you.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock and Springdale) offers drive-thru testing (https://www.archildrens.org/coronavirus/covid-testing) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Little Rock) and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Springdale) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (both locations)

Baptist Health offers testing at multiple locations throughout the state. Drive-thru testing is available in Arkadelphia, Conway, Fort Smith (Baptist Health Medical Plaza), Heber Springs, Little Rock (Baptist Health Medical Center), Malvern and Stuttgart. For all other locations, appointments can be made online. Hours vary. (https://www.baptist-health.com/baptist-health-coronavirus-screening-locations/)

Local county health units offer covid testing at no cost Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to public information officer Danyelle McNeill.

People may bring their insurance cards for billing, but no one will be charged, she said.

UAMS Medical Center offers drive-thru testing (https://uamshealth.com/location/covid-19-drive-thru-screening/) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Where can I get vaccinated?

To schedule an appointment for the first or second dose of your vaccine or to receive your booster, you can visit vaccines.gov and enter your zip code to find a clinic near you.

You can call 1-800-232-0233, or text your zip code to 438829.

For more information about the progress of vaccinations, including a map that tracks vaccinations at the county level across the U.S. and a map of Arkansas locations administering vaccines, visit our Vaccine Info page.