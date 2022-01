Jacksonville police released the identity Wednesday night of a man they found dead near John Harden Drive earlier that afternoon, according to a news release.

Police found a body in the 4400 block of John Harden Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The dead man was later identified as Detonio Davis, who had been reported missing by family Tuesday.

Officers were still investigating the circumstances of Davis' death, and no age or other information were provided in the news release.