Little Rock man, 44, dies after falling ill in Pulaski County jail

A person held in the Pulaski County jail died Tuesday night after suffering from a medical emergency, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy checking cells noticed Marcus Foster, 44, of Little Rock, behaving strangely, Lt. Cody Burk said. Foster was alone in the cell at the time.

Although Burk could not say what the cause of death was, Foster had some pre-existing conditions and was lethargic when the deputy encountered him that night, he said.

"He didn't seem right," Burk said.

Jail medical staff assessed Foster, and a MEMS ambulance took him to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but Foster died at the hospital at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Jan. 3 booked Foster on a misdemeanor theft charge. A judge issued a bench warrant for a probation violation while Foster was in jail, so Foster was being held with no bond at the time of his death.