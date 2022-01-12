Little Rock police chief returns to duty after shooting

The Little Rock Police chief was set to return to duty Thursday with the approval of the mayor and acting chief after he fired his service pistol while on patrol Dec. 31, according to a news release from the mayor on Twitter.

Chief Keith Humphrey has met all necessary administrative requirements to clear him for active duty, Mayor Frank Scott wrote in the release. Humphrey has been on administrative leave since the incident, per police procedure.

An investigation of the incident by the Arkansas State Police and an internal administrative investigation by the agency are still ongoing, the mayor wrote, offering no comment on them.

After any use of deadly force, officers must undergo the assessments to see if they are fit to return to duty, regardless of the circumstances of the incident, Scott wrote.

Scott acted on a recommendation by Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins — who has been the acting chief of police since the incident — and the office of the chief, the release states.

Young-Haskins was promoted to assistant chief by Humphrey in 2020.

On the evening of Dec. 31, Humphrey, who was on patrol, encountered a fight in the parking lot of the Superstop at 5103 Asher Ave., according to a police news release.

High-ranking police leaders have taken part in patrols on New Year's Eve in previous years, and Humphrey stated the day before that he would be on patrol that night.

As Humphrey was leaving his vehicle to intervene, Taz Hayes, 29, fired into the group, injuring Kelecia Mayo, 22, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

An arrest report, obtained from the Pulaski County jail, said Hayes "was involved in a road rage incident that ended at the Superstop."

"A verbal altercation ensued that turned physical," the report states. "Subject exited her vehicle holding a weapon and began firing at another female, approximately six times, striking the victim."

Humphrey drew his weapon and fired at Hayes, who was not hurt and fled the scene but was later arrested by Arkansas State Police.

Last week, Humphrey declined to say if he was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

The city has, as of Wednesday night, declined to provide records relating to the incident requested Jan. 1 under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, citing the ongoing investigation.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said on Tuesday that he wanted to consult with the attorney general on whether or not withholding the records is appropriate.