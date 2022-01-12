Little Rock man arrested in hammer death





Little Rock police detectives working with U.S. marshals arrested a man Tuesday who has been charged in a December homicide on Adams Street, according to the department.

Members of a task force consisting of Little Rock police and U.S. marshals arrested Rodney Warren, 25, Tuesday at a red light in Little Rock, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Warren is charged with first-degree murder after a Dec. 20 hammer attack at the 3000 block of Adams Street that left Barney Doles, 63, of Little Rock, with critical injuries.

Doles was taken to the hospital and expected to recover until his condition declined and he died Dec. 23.

Little Rock police announced Dec. 28 that Doles' death would be investigated as a homicide, with Edwards saying it took a little time to make that decision based on the case.



