Muskogee man sentenced for dealing meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Muskogee, Okla., man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents show in July 2020, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area by Dervin Ward Foster Jr., according to the release.

On July 17, 2020, task force detectives conducted surveillance on a hotel in Fayetteville and saw Foster, 31, carrying a green soft-sided ice chest into the hotel. Foster left the hotel shortly thereafter carrying the same ice chest, the release stated.

Fayetteville police initiated a traffic stop. A search resulted in officers locating a loaded .40-caliber pistol, two vacuum-sealed bags of methamphetamine weighing about 2,000 grams and about $6,000 in cash, according to the release.

A search of Foster's hotel room found another 806 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, rubber gloves and $4,980 in cash.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.