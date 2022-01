Arkansas has seen the largest single-day rise in new covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The new cases rose by 10,974 Wednesday, bringing the total number of state cases to 640,799.

The number of active cases rose by 6,399 Wednesday, for a total of 71,134 current active cases, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The number of deaths resulting from covid-19 rose by 14 Wednesday, for a state toll of 9,372.