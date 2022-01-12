Northside survives despite sloppy 4th

A torrid third quarter was enough to override a sloppy fourth quarter as the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies defeated the Little Rock Catholic Rockets 58-50 on Tuesday night in Little Rock.

The Grizzlies (9-9, 2-1 6A-Central) stretched a 25-24 lead early in the second half into a 45-34 cushion going into the fourth quarter.

Leading 48-34 with 7:15 left, Northside suffered seven turnovers in a three-minute span and the Rockets (9-6, 1-2) cut the margin to 53-50 with 1:46 left.

But the Rockets stalled, missing their final two shots and suffering four turnovers.

"I think my guys got a little tired toward the end and we just had a couple of timeouts to regroup and settle down," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "But I loved the way my guys finished the game.'

"They finished the game out strong and we needed to. Catholic is really, really good. They've got big guys, they shoot it well. They caused us some problems because they were shooting so well, plus they had some size.

"I have to give my guys credit for making plays. "

Leading 29-27 in the third quarter, Northside hit a stretch where it made three-pointers on five straight possessions for a 43-31 lead. Sam Roper and Demarrion Savoy each had two of the three-pointers and Luke Young nailed another.

Walker Catsavis hit two free throws for Nothside's biggest lead at 45-31 with 1:39 left in the quarter.

Savoy finished with 21 points and Catsavis added 14. Roper finished with nine -- hitting 3 three-pointers -- and Young also had nine.

Catholic was led by senior Ben Biernat, who hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Luke Cooper also had eight points. The Rockets hit nine three-pointers in the game.

"Those threes helped bust it open,'' Burnett said. "We talked about that. Our third quarters have not been very good and I thought we had a good third quarter.

"We relaxed a little going into the fourth and we had a tendency to do that. We really do. And I was glad to see us have a good third quarter because that has been our worst quarter all year long.

"It was good to play like that. Now we just need to get back focused to play right in the fourth quarter, too. "