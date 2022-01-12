Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Diego Basuelos, 20, of 1503 S.W. 10th St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Basuelos was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ashlie Gonzalis, 34, of 405 N. Main St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Duncan Kiesel, 24, of 1812 N. Kaye Drive in Midwest City, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. Kiesel was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.