PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood edges Van Buren

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood Bulldogs seized the 14th and last lead change on Tuesday night.

Greenwood scored the final four points to rally to a 47-44 win over Van Buren at H.B. Stewart Arena in a tightly contested 5A-West boys' game.

Greenwood (5-11, 1-1 5A-West) took a 45-44 lead with 37 seconds left after Sam Forbus made a steal at midcourt and converted the layup to provide the final lead change.

"The best one," Greenwood coach Donnie Husband said. "We played a couple of plays there at the end and was able to rely on our defense and get a couple of stops and get the rebounds on top of them."

After Van Buren (8-6, 1-1) missed a three-point attempt, Peyton Presson canned two free throws with 19 seconds left to put Greenwood up, 47-44. Van Buren had a final three-point try, but missed.

Van Buren's biggest lead was five points at 21-16 early in the second quarter but Greenwood answered and took a 24-22 halftime lead.

Greenwood's biggest lead was 29-24 early in the third quarter but Van Buren answered and took a 37-34 lead after three quarters.

"I thought defensively we played well enough to win but not well enough to finish," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said. "We just beat Greenbrier because they didn't finish. We lost to Greenwood because they finished and we didn't. That's the bottom line."

Greenwood had several contributions in the win especially in the last quarter when Micah Lensing drove for a basket and a 38-37 lead with 6:59 left.

Jay Wright had a three-pointer with 4:20 left that knotted the game at 41-41.

The biggest, though, was with Van Buren leading 44-43 after Conner Myers scored underneath off a feed from Cazzell with 1:23 left when Forbus had the steal at midcourt after Greenwood had missed on its end.

"Whether it was defensively, or on the boards, or hitting some shots," Husband said. "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well or even run our offense particularly well. We dug out some stuff and executed enough down the stretch."

Forbus had 17 points to pace Greenwood along with seven rebounds. Presson had 10 points and six rebounds with four on the offensive end.

Myers had 15 points for Van Buren with Drew Brasuell scoring 12.

Van Buren hosts Mountain Home on Friday for homecoming. Greenwood travels to Vilonia on Friday.