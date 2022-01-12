Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas tests positive for covid-19

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office reported Monday.

The Republican lawmaker from Jonesboro, who represents Arkansas' 1st Congressional District, issued a statement saying he has "had no major symptoms" and feels well. Crawford reported he does not expect complications from the virus.

Crawford's office says he is fully vaccinated, but spokeswoman Sara Robertson said in an email that he has not received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. Public officials have frequently urged eligible individuals to get a booster shot.

Crawford learned he was positive for the coronavirus Friday, Robertson said in an email.

"The Congressman's immediate family first tested positive early last week so he stayed home to monitor his symptoms," she said in the email. "Later in the week he started to develop cold-like symptoms."

The lawmaker will be in Jonesboro this week and plans to vote by proxy this week, his office reported.

"He has been in quarantine since first discovering his family members were positive and therefore hasn't attended any public events. He will continue to stay home to rest, recover, and not expose others," Robertson said in the email.

In the statement, Crawford said he remains "focused on fighting to retake control of the US House of Representatives."

As the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread, a coronavirus surge continues to tear through Arkansas, last week setting record single-day case increases and pushing the state's hospitalizations upward past 1,000.

Crawford is one in a string congressional lawmakers to have tested positive during this latest coronavirus case surge nationwide.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, has tested positive for the virus. Reps. John Katko, a Republican from New York, and Ben Cline, a Republican from Virginia, recently announced they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Crawford has issued statements in support of the coronavirus vaccine in the past. But the public statements are far less frequent compared to other Republicans like Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to a review of Crawford's social media posts and news releases in recent months.

Crawford's office did not directly answer whether the lawmaker has attended any vaccination events or clinics in person to promote inoculation.

"He also believes there are more effective ways to reach the vaccine hesitant than going to a vaccine clinic or vaccine event where most are already pro-vaccine," Robertson said in an email Monday.

Some parts of Crawford's congressional district continue to hold stubbornly low vaccination rates. In Fulton, Sharp and Randolph counties, less than 40% of the overall population is considered fully vaccinated, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas' 1st Congressional District covers Northeast Arkansas and stretches south through the Delta on the state's eastern border. The district also covers parts of north central Arkansas.