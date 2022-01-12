Robins' late basket propels Lady Pats

MARION -- Marion senior guard Jessica Robins scored on a running layup with 1.2 seconds remaining to earn the Lady Patriots a 47-45 victory over Nettleton on Tuesday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Robins' bucket provided the last of 10 lead changes in the fourth quarter.

"The game was tied, so there was no reason to be nervous," Robins said. "The girl guarding me was in foul trouble, so I wanted to go at her to try and get a foul."

Robins, who did not play basketball last season, scored a game-high 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter

"All I can say is I'm glad she came back out," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "It was a gutsy decision by her [on the final shot]. We had three timeouts, but we believed in the group on the court."

Robins' heroics outshined Nettleton senior guard and Murray State commit Briley Pena, who scored a team-high 23 points, highlighted by six three-pointers.

Nettleton led 22-15 at halftime as the Lady Raiders (13-5, 1-1 5A-East) limited Marion (12-5, 2-0 5A-East) to 6 of 22 shooting from the field in the first half.

Marion started its comeback to open in the third quarter as Robins scored nine straight points to get the Lady Patriots within 26-24. Marion got its first lead at 31-29 when Robins scored on a layup with 13.4 seconds left in the third quarter. But Pena nudged Nettleton back in front when she beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer.

BOYS

MARION 69, NETTLETON 40

MARION -- Ryan Forrest led all scorers with 37 points in Marion's victory over Nettleton.

"He deserves it," Marion Coach David Clark said. "He's been working hard, and putting in the extra work and the sky is the limit for him,"

Forrest started quickly, scoring eight points in the first quarter and adding 14 in the second quarter.

Marion (13-5, 2-0 5A-East) led 13-8 after the first quarter as the Patriots hit five of 11 shots from the floor and outrebounded Nettleton 11-5 in the quarter.

Forrest's second three-pointer capped a 10-0 Marion run that gave the Patriots a 20-8 lead with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter. Marion led 31-19 at halftime.

A Forrest running basket pushed the Patriots ahead 43-21 with 3:50 left in the third quarter and they led 49-32 entering the fourth quarter.

"We came out in the second half and rebounded the ball well," Clark said. "We're raising our level of play every game out it seems."

Marion junior Jayden Forrest finished with 14 points and six assists, while junior Donnie Cheers had nine points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Brandon Anderson paced Nettleton with 16 points, while Davares Whitaker added nine and J.T. Turner scored eight.