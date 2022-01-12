Rogers distributing covid-19 tests

ROGERS -- The city will be distributing at-home covid-19 tests in two formats beginning this morning.

These tests should be prioritized for at-risk or immunocompromised individuals and their families, according to a press release. The first opportunity to obtain a test kit will be a drive-through process in the parking lot of Fire Station 1 at 301 N. 1st St. The drive-through will open at 9 a.m., and tests will be handed out until they are gone.

Individuals are allowed to pick up one box for themselves and up to three boxes if they need tests for their families, the release states. There are two tests per box. It is imperative that people are considerate of others and only obtain the quantity of tests necessary, it states.

The second opportunity will be a delivery service performed by firefighters for citizens with no transportation or with mobility issues. Those individuals needing a test delivered must register online at rogersar.gov/covidtest .

Tests will be delivered as long as supplies last. Additional tests are likely to arrive in the coming weeks and will be delivered accordingly.