Schools in Springdale, Rogers shift to online learning

Students at three more Northwest Arkansas schools will learn remotely for the remainder of the week due to staff absences related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson Hills Elementary and Sonora Middle School will temporarily transition to online instruction Thursday and Friday, according to a Springdale district news release.

Staff absences and a substitute teacher shortage means classrooms cannot be adequately covered. The decision to transition to alternative methods of instruction -- or remote learning -- is made on a school-by-school basis, according to the release.

Jones Elementary School became the first Springdale school to make the shift when it transitioned to remote learning Tuesday.

Springdale students have district-provided computers so they can learn online with their teachers, the release stated. Information on staff and student covid-19 cases is available online at www.sdale.org/page/covid.

The Arkansas Arts Academy school board decided at a board meeting Tuesday to pivot to remote learning on Thursday and Friday, according to a social media post.

Remote learning for the Rogers school's students will continue through next Friday, Jan. 21.

The students will receive Chromebooks on Wednesday, the post added.